XCOM 2 Collection Launches November 5 for iOS - News

Feral Interactive announced XCOM 2 Collection will launch for iOS via the App Store on November 5 for $24.99 / £23.99 / €27.99. The collection includes the base game, War of the Chosen expansion, and four DLC packs with no in-app purchases.

XCOM 2 Collection on iOS supports iPhone 7 Plus, 8 Plus, any iPhone released since iPhone X, all iPad Pros released since 2017, and all other iPads released since 2019.

View the release date trailer below:

XCOM 2 Collection is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

