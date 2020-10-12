Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons to Get Price Cut in Japan on November 6 - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo will be cutting the price of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers on November 6 in Japan from 4,480 yen ($43/£33)to 3,740 yen ($36/£27).

The price cut will be for all color variants of the Joy-Con controllers on Nintendo's official online store. This includes the gray, red, blue, yellow, pink, green, and neon red Joy-Con controllers.

As of right now, there is no word yet on the Joy-Con controllers getting a price cut in other markets.

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017.

Thanks, VideoGameChronicles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

