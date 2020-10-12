Level-5 Appears to Have Shuts Down North American Operations - News

Yo-Kai Watch and Ni no Kuni developer Level-5 has apparently shut down its North American operations, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter who spoke with GamesIndustry.biz.

The sources say Level-5 International America and Level-5 Abby began winding down its operations starting in the middle of 2018, which included laying off the majority of staff. The sources estimate that around 10 employees were laid off at Level-5 Abby in August 2019 and a similar number at Level-5 International America.

There was no clear reason for the layoffs, however, those connected to level-5 Abby say employees were "given every indication" that the studio would eventually be shutting down. One or two employees would remain for a few months to "carry out essential functions throughout the process," while Level-5 works to consolidate its "business between the Japan office and international advertising and branding company Dentsu."

Multiple sources have also said Level-5 Abby COO and head of Abby's day-to-day operations Yukari Hayakawa left the company earlier this year. However, the job still appears on her LinkedIn profile.

At this time it is unclear what the future of Level-5 releases in North America will be. One source suggested Level-5 had no plans to release any more of its games outside of Japan.

Level-5 has not made any specific announcements for releasing more games in North America. The most recent western release from Level-5 was Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold for Switch in February 2020.

