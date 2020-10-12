Xbox Series X Quick Resume Will Still Work Even After Being Unplugged - News

The Xbox One would let you suspend one game at a time and return to it where you last paused it, while the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, takes that to another level letting you suspend up to six games at the same time using the Quick Resume feature.

YouTuber Alanah Pearce via Twitter has released some new information on the Quick Resume feature. She says the main point of the feature is to let you quickly jump back into a game even after not playing it for several days. The feature will still work even after unplugging the console and plugging it back in. At least this is the case for the Xbox Series X. As of now the press and public have yet to test out the Xbox Series S.

ALSO: you can unplug the Xbox Series X from power entirely and Quick Resume will STILL work.



I have a video here showing the first time I turned the console on after moving it, and immediately launched a game via Quick Resume: https://t.co/s68tHCqWjd — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) October 12, 2020

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

