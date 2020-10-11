Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Maze Theory, BBC Studios, and Just Add Water have announced first-person adventure game, Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in spring 2021.

Join Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker and Tenth Doctor David Tennant on a quest to save reality in a new console and PC game.

Doctor Who: The Edge Of Reality reimagines last year’s VR experience with brand-new gameplay, new monsters and new worlds to explore.

Wield the sonic screwdriver on a quest to save the universe, guided by the Thirteenth Doctor, voiced by Jodie Whittaker, who is this time joined by the Tenth Doctor, voiced by David Tennant.

Console and PC – Built with current and next-generation consoles in mind, Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality features new worlds to explore, new puzzles, new challenges and new gameplay.

– Built with current and next-generation consoles in mind, Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality features new worlds to explore, new puzzles, new challenges and new gameplay. Original Doctor Who Story – Uncover a universe-spanning threat as you seek to save reality from a series of time-breaking glitches. Continue the story that began in The Edge of Time and partner with the Doctor to unearth a greater mystery.

– Uncover a universe-spanning threat as you seek to save reality from a series of time-breaking glitches. Continue the story that began in The Edge of Time and partner with the Doctor to unearth a greater mystery. New Enemies and A.I. – Come face-to-face with classic Doctor Who monsters including the Daleks and Weeping Angels. Experience the metal-clad terror of the Cybermen and more foes yet to be revealed.

