GameStop and Microsoft Announce Multi-Year Partnership - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 824 Views
Retailer GameStop announced it has formed a multi-year partnership with Microsoft. The deal will help GameStop expand its physical and digital video game offerings.
GameStop with this partnership will be using Microsoft’s cloud solutions and hardware products to help create the "ultimate gaming destination" for gamers at its over 5,000 retail stores worldwide and deliver new digital experiences for its customers.
“This is an exciting day at
"Since joining the Company last April, we have been on a mission to evolve our strategy to take advantage of our undisputed leadership position in gaming. Clearly,
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer added, "For many years
Here is an overview of the partnership:
- Under this agreement,
GameStopwill standardize its back-end and in-store solutions on Dynamics 365, Microsoft’s portfolio of cloud-based business applications and customer data platform, empowering associates with integrated experiences across its business operations including finance, inventory, eCommerce, retail and point of sale. This will enable store associates the ability to access omni-channel insights about customer preferences and purchasing history, real time information on product availability, subscriptions, pricing, and promotions in order to provide a differentiated and personalized in-store customer experience.
- Additionally, associates will be equipped with new
MicrosoftSurface devices that will transform the in-store experience and help unlock new retail experiences in the future. The mobility of MicrosoftSurface will allow associates to move freely within the store footprint, meeting the needs of customers faster and more efficiently. MicrosoftSurface devices have already been an important part of the digital modernization strategy for store management.
- As part of its transformation,
GameStopplans to roll out Microsoft365 and MicrosoftTeams to its stores, empowering more than 30,000 store associates with enhanced productivity and collaboration tools. With Teams, store associates will more easily be able to ask questions and share insights with one another, enabling them to provide a better customer experience. Associates will also benefit from enhanced security and identify management capabilities.
- Following decades as an essential provider of the
MicrosoftXbox gaming platform and services, GameStophas expanded its Xbox family of product offerings to include Xbox All Access, which provides an Xbox console and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to players with no upfront cost. GameStopand Microsoftwill both benefit from the customer acquisition and lifetime revenue value of each gamer brought into the Xbox ecosystem.
12 Comments
MS had to do something to help prop up GameStop because between launching a digital console and pushing Game Pass subscriptions they were pushing gamers away from GameStop and thus cutting them out of their revenue source. This is a good move by MS.
...but just for 10 dollars more you can have the X. Your parents will be OK with that kid. Just sign here. To hell with GameStop.
So Gamestop is now just another Microsoft Store?
No. It's Gamestop with a taste of a MS store. Also, Gamestop is still a place gamers visit so this seems like a good move on paper.
5,509 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. This monumental for the rise of Xbox in these market.
I dunno about that. The only obvious gaming connection here is the text that both companies are in the gaming business. The deal is mostly about MS selling GameStop on their productivity tools and other, non-gaming tech.
Hmm maybe I'll buy some GameStop stock then now. Webull time *.* But I don't know Gamestop ... You will inevitably go the route of Blockbuster one day. I love physical media nothing is better than it .... but I hate to say that one day digital will rule the world ;"(
Remember back in high school (or even jr. high), there was always that one guy and that one girl that looked just right together as a couple because they were that bad or that ugly... Yep.
LMAO
