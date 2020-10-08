Crash Bandicoot 4: Its About Time Debuts in 5th on the Japanese Charts - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has retaken the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 36,495 Units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 4.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) is down one spot to second place with sales of 34,282 units and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) remains third with sales of 33,156 units.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4) debuted in fifth with sales of 10,437 units.

Eight of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while two are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 91,093 units sold. The PS4 sold 6,539 units, the 3DS sold 1,568 units and the Xbox One sold 25 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 36,495 (5,790,577) [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo, 09/18/20) – 34,282 (308,221) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 33,156 (1,635,341) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,270 (3,196,495) [PS4] Crash Bandicoot: It’s About Time (Activision, 10/02/20) – 10,437 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,416 (3,752,771) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,168 (3,843,036) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 6,143 (397,338) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,901 (1,518,168) [PS4] eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Konami, 09/17/20) – 5,492 (41,488)

