Rays the Dead is a Dark Comedy Action-Adventure Game, Release Date Revealed

Developer Ragtag Studio announced the dark comedy action-adventure game, Ray’s the Dead, will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and PC via Steam on October 22, followed by the PS4 in Europe soon, and for the Nintendo Switch in 2021 for $19.99.

"Yes, we did make yet another zombie game, but we’re offering way more than just ‘eating brains,'" said technical director Shawn Halwes. "We’ve got a fantastical setting full of dark comedy, moral dilemmas, a story of redemption, the incredibly weird experience that was the 80s, thoughtful puzzles, and extreme tactical zombie action. While eating some brains in the process, of course."

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Ray LaMorte is back from the dead and sporting a more ghoulish look in the afterlife, but he can’t exactly remember how he got there. Now a zombie summoning others back from the dead, Ray embarks on a surprisingly touching journey through his troubled childhood and young adult life, uncovering the mystery of his death.

Conjure hordes of zombies to do Ray’s bidding as he deftly navigates through a strangely nostalgic 80’s suburbia, creepy howling forests, and of course graveyards. Spooky settings will not be the only thing that feels familiar. Gameplay inspired by Pikmin will have Ray ordering the undead to shield him or charge in an all-out assault on frightening foes. Fight for Ray’s (after)life as things get weird in showdowns with a mystical old man, ridiculously tricked out monster truck, soviet tanks, and other 80’s inspired bosses.

Transform fallen enemies into new undead pals and carefully balance a team of ghouls that come in all flavors. Grunts, who sport special burrowing powers, are great for puzzle solving and reaching far places, while assassin types move fast with a deadly one-hit touch. Heavy zombies act as brutish bulldozers who pave the way forward by obliterating obstacles, and dog zombies stun Ray’s foes and activate objects.

Ray’s tumultuous, but heartwarming, adventure shines with playful, cartoonish designs and richly-detailed 2D character models navigating 3D environments. Whimsical settings and synthwave-inspired tunes from Jake Kaufman (Shovel Knight) and Dale North complete a charming adventure into a beloved genre with a modern flare.

