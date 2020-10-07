Super Nintendo World Opens at Universal Studios Japan in Early 2021 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 32 minutes ago / 118 Views
Nintendo and Universal announced the Nintendo-themed land, Super Nintendo World, will open at Universal Studios Japan in early 2021. The Mario Cafe & Store will open ahead of the rest of the land on October 16.
The Nintendo-themed land was originally going to open in summer 2020 alongside the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-9) pandemic.
The Super Nintendo World land will also be coming to the US Universal theme parks in the future.
View concept art for Super Nintendo World below:
#SUPERNINTENDOWORLD featuring attractions based on iconic Nintendo games and characters is coming to Universal Studios Japan ( @USJ_Official ) in Early 2021! pic.twitter.com/HhTEStUGAq— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 7, 2020
／— ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン公式 (@USJ_Official) October 7, 2020
世界初の任天堂をテーマにした
大規模エリア
『SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™』
2021年春開業決定✨
＼
待望の #SUPERNINTENDOWORLD 開業に先駆け、マリオの世界が散りばめられた、パーク限定グッズやフードが楽しめる『マリオ・カフェ&ストア』が10月16日オープン‼ #USJhttps://t.co/zw3cMFH3jW pic.twitter.com/t7YlCGtnyd
