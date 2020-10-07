Super Nintendo World Opens at Universal Studios Japan in Early 2021 - News

Nintendo and Universal announced the Nintendo-themed land, Super Nintendo World, will open at Universal Studios Japan in early 2021. The Mario Cafe & Store will open ahead of the rest of the land on October 16.

The Nintendo-themed land was originally going to open in summer 2020 alongside the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-9) pandemic.

The Super Nintendo World land will also be coming to the US Universal theme parks in the future.

View concept art for Super Nintendo World below:

#SUPERNINTENDOWORLD featuring attractions based on iconic Nintendo games and characters is coming to Universal Studios Japan ( @USJ_Official ) in Early 2021! pic.twitter.com/HhTEStUGAq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 7, 2020

