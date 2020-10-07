Sword of the Necromancer Launches in December for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Later for Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 - News

Publisher JanduSoft and developer Grimorio of Games announced the roguelike dungeon crawler, Sword of the Necromancer, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in December, and later for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

What would you do to bring back someone you love?

Sword of the Necromancer is a dungeon-crawler action RPG with roguelike elements where you can revive your defeated enemies to make them fight alongside you.

Turn your foes into allies using the forbidden powers of the Sword of the Necromancer and help Tama reach the dungeon’s depths in order to gain enough power to bring Koko back from the dead.

Gather a little army of monsters, equip yourself with weapons and relics and level up to take on the guardians that stand between you and your objective.

Key Features:

Turn Your Foes Into Allies – Use the Sword of the Necromancer to revive defeated monsters and make them fight alongside you.

– Use the Sword of the Necromancer to revive defeated monsters and make them fight alongside you. Gather Weapons and Relics – Each weapon is different from the others thanks to the procedural weapon generation system, which gives them various effects and attributes.

– Each weapon is different from the others thanks to the procedural weapon generation system, which gives them various effects and attributes. Fight With All Your Might – Defeat your enemies using a variety of weapons and objects and dominating the fluid head-to-head battle system.

– Defeat your enemies using a variety of weapons and objects and dominating the fluid head-to-head battle system. Level Up – Enhance your character by fighting enemies and upgrade your stats. Improve your summoned monsters by fighting alongside them.

– Enhance your character by fighting enemies and upgrade your stats. Improve your summoned monsters by fighting alongside them. Death is Not the End – Each try gets you closer to the Necromancer. You will lose all your equipped weapons and monsters, but you will retain half the level you achieved in your run. Also, you can choose to exit the dungeon at some moments, losing all your level progress but maintaining all your equipment.

– Each try gets you closer to the Necromancer. You will lose all your equipped weapons and monsters, but you will retain half the level you achieved in your run. Also, you can choose to exit the dungeon at some moments, losing all your level progress but maintaining all your equipment. Learn the Truth – Discover Tama and Koko’s past as you advance through the dungeon.

– Discover Tama and Koko’s past as you advance through the dungeon. Local Cooperative Play – Use the Flask of Homunculus to create a copy of the playable character and play with a friend in local co-op game.

Story:

“Legend says that, deep within these mountains, a heretic decided to violate the will of the gods in order to achieve eternal life.

“The heretic succeeded in this aberrant attempt, and created a tool for forbidden rituals that could grant immortality… and even bring back the dead.

“Over the years and centuries many have tried to get that power for themselves, but all they found in the Necromancer’s crypt was their demise.

“They say that the tool the Necromancer created is also a weapon…

“The Sword of the Necromancer.”

Tama is a former rogue that is tasked to escort the priestess Koko in her pilgrimage around the continent. During their travel Koko dies, and Tama carries the corpse to the Necromancer’s crypt, where legends say there dwells a power that may resurrect the dead.

Filled with despair, Tama will enter the dungeon with the aim of obtaining the forbidden power of necromancy, ignoring the dangers that lurk in the shadows.

