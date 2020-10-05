Fall Guys Season 2 Trailer Features New Knight Fever Level - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic have released a new trailer for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 2 that introduces the new Knight Fever level.

Knight Fever is an opening race level that features 60 players. 75 percent of the players will qualify for the next round. The level features new medieval-themed obstacles.

View the trailer below:

Knight Fever features distinct sections and obstacles:

Two uphill sections outfitted with spinning blades and holes in the floor

Two sets of spinning logs covered in patterns of spikes

A downhill slime slide, also covered in spinning blades

A stretch of ground with holes on the floor and swinging, spike-covered logs

Three sets of drawbridges that open and close erratically

The finish line!

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Season 2 launches October 8.

