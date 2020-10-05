Michael Pachter: Xbox Will Take Up to 45% of Next-Gen Market, Will be Hard to Outsell PS5 - News

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter speaking in an interview with GamingBolt discussed the Xbox Series X and S and the sales potential of the console. The lower price point of the Xbox Series S, the Xbox All Access program, and stronger first-party lineup will help close the gap between the Xbox and PlayStation, according to Pachter.

"It’s really going to be interesting to see what happens with that cheaper Xbox, because purchase intent looks very low for that thing," said Pachter about the Xbox Series S.

"Mostly because I guess there’s some awareness that it has only a third of the teraflops the Series X does. And I don’t even know what a teraflop is, so I don’t know what that matters. What I do understand is that the Series S will play next-gen games, just not at 4K and 240fps or whatever.

"And I would say more than two-thirds of gaming households still don’t have a 4K TV, so if I don’t have a 4K TV, then I don’t really care about the higher end one, unless I buy a new TV – because even on 1080p, the games will look stunning. So I think that price point might be a differentiator, even though right now, early adopters and hardcore fans don’t seem to be too interested in it."

Pachter added that Xbox Game Pass and stronger first-party lineup will improve the Xbox marketshare next-generation, however, it likely won't reach 50 percent and outsell the PlayStation 5. He sees a split of 55-45 or 60-40 in favor of the PS5.

"I think Game Pass makes the Xbox audience bigger," Pachter said. "I think that for $40 a month, getting Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold, and an Xbox console will get them some marketshare, so I would say best case Xbox takes 45% of the market, and Sony keeps 55%. And worst case, 60-40. It will be hard for Microsoft to go over 50, because Sony just has a great brand and loyal fans in Japan and Europe.

"I think you’ll win a few of those customers with the cheaper Xbox, a few from Game Pass, a few from the Bethesda acquisition, a few more from the other acquisitions they have made. But it will be hard for them to go over 50% overall."

Pachter also discussed the Xbox All Access program, which allows people to purchase an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series with a monthly installment plan of 24 months. The program will be available in 12 countries when the consoles launch on November 10 and expand to more over time.

"I think the installment purchase, which is really what most cellphones do, makes consoles more affordable for a lot of people, because most people may not have $500 lying around for a new console," Pachter said.

"So that $40 a month plan that gets you Xbox Live and Game Pass, you don’t need to buy very many games, you can do a $40 a month plan and get a Series X, and then buy 2 games a year that aren’t on Game Pass, let’s say FIFA and Call of Duty, and that’s really it, otherwise you’re always going to have something to play. And that’s a pretty good deal. So, we’ll see how it goes, I’d be curious to see if it gains them more than 5 percentage points of marketshare."

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

