PS5 Hands-On Videos and Pictures of the Console, Controller and Games Released

Japanese media and Japanese YouTube content creators have posted their first hands-on videos and pictures of the PlayStation 5. This includes the console, controller, and gameplay footage of Astro’s Playroom, Godfall, and other PS5 games.

Check out some of the videos on the PS5 hardware and controller below:

Check out some of the videos on the PS5 games below:

Check out photos of the PlayStation 5 console and controller via 4gamer.net below:

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

