Monster Hunter Movie Gets Teaser Trailer

A film based on the popular Monster Hunter IP has announced back in 2018 and today the first teaser trailer for the film was released.
View the teaser trailer below:
Here is an overview of the film:
When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures.
As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.
Monster Hunter, directed by Mortal Kombat and Resident Evil's Paul W.S. Anderson, is based on the global video game series phenomenon.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
A Monster Hunter movie without the confidence to be an actual Monster Hunter movie.
Does Milla Jovovich just have a permanent contract guaranteeing her a spot in all Capcom movies or something? :-D
Haha well her husband Paul W.S. Anderson does love to direct Capcom movies starring her so you're not far off!
I'd say it's more call of duty than monstrer hunter from the trailer lol
The only thing that looks MH is the actual Monster itself. having guns and military style hummers is possibly the worst thing to add to this movie. Hollywood just can't resist mucking up video game/anime, while refusing to use the source material.
I can already smell yet another Paul W S Anderson turd in the making.
Im not an expert on Monster Hunter, but does many of the games include military people shooting at monsters with gatling guns?
Blame Paul W S Anderson, the same guy who shit on Resident Evil for several movies straight.
Yeah ,resident evil could be so good for movies if it is done well.
But they didn't, because Capcom for some reason rejected George A. Romero, who actually knew great zombie cinema, and instead accepted a hackneyed director who shoehorned his wife into the franchise and dumbed down the survival horror aspects.
let me guess.. regular firearms wont work so they gotta go back to the traditional MH weapons we see ingame.
This is going to be the same caliber as the Resident Evil movie so... not good.