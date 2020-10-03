Mojang Announces Minecraft The Caves & Cliffs Update - News

Mojang during Minecraft Live today announced The Caves & Cliffs Update for Minecraft, among other new features coming to the game.

The update will feature "improved cave generation" and "lush caves" and "dripstone caves." There is also a "new archeology system," which adds a storytelling element to the game. The caves will also have crystals, telescopes, bundles, the sculk sensor block, and a new hostile mob called the warden.

The Mountain Update, which fans voted for last year, will also be included in The Caves & Cliffs Update. The updated mountains will feature a new mob called the mountain goat.

The Caves & Cliffs Update for Minecraft also adds a new ore to the game - copper. Copper overtime will age and turn green, similar to the Statue of Liberty. Ther is also another new mob, the axolotl. Mojang says it is a "new contender for cutest mob."

Mojang let fans vote on one of three possible new mobs to be added to the game - the Moobloom, the Iceologer, or the Glow Squid. In the end, fans voted for the Glow Squid.

Minecraft is available on just about every current platform - the PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, iOS, and Android.

