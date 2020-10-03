Xbox Series X and S Lets You Delete Parts of Games to Save Storage Space - News

posted 17 hours ago

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be launching worldwide in just over a month on November 10. One issue that has people worried about the next-generation consoles is the amount of storage space. The Xbox Series X comes with a 1 TB SSD, while the Xbox Series S comes with a 512 GB SSD. Actual available storage will be less as the OS and system files take up a fair chunk of storage.

Microsoft's Jason Ronald in an interview with Major Nelson has revealed some new details on the two consoles that will help free up storage. Developers will be allowed to give players the option to develop portions of the game. An example is when someone is done with the campaign of a game they can remove it, but keep the multiplayer installed.

"Even beyond the hardware, we’ve actually made user interface improvements to make it easier for you to manage your storage. As an example, one of the new features we’re adding is actually for, if a title chooses to support it, the ability to selectively uninstall different components of the game.

"Let’s say you play a campaign as an example, and then you want to focus exclusively on multiplayer. If the developers chose to support it, you can actually uninstall the campaign itself, so that you can be more in control of how you’re actually using your storage, so you really get the most benefit out of the available storage that you have."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

