Xbox Series X and S Lets You Delete Parts of Games to Save Storage Space

by William D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 1,004 Views

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be launching worldwide in just over a month on November 10. One issue that has people worried about the next-generation consoles is the amount of storage space. The Xbox Series X comes with a 1 TB SSD, while the Xbox Series S comes with a 512 GB SSD. Actual available storage will be less as the OS and system files take up a fair chunk of storage.

Microsoft's Jason Ronald in an interview with Major Nelson has revealed some new details on the two consoles that will help free up storage. Developers will be allowed to give players the option to develop portions of the game. An example is when someone is done with the campaign of a game they can remove it, but keep the multiplayer installed. 

"Even beyond the hardware, we’ve actually made user interface improvements to make it easier for you to manage your storage. As an example, one of the new features we’re adding is actually for, if a title chooses to support it, the ability to selectively uninstall different components of the game.

"Let’s say you play a campaign as an example, and then you want to focus exclusively on multiplayer. If the developers chose to support it, you can actually uninstall the campaign itself, so that you can be more in control of how you’re actually using your storage, so you really get the most benefit out of the available storage that you have."

15 Comments

Vendrom
Vendrom (17 hours ago)

I remember such rumor for the PS5 months ago. I wonder if it actually happens on that system as well, cause it could save a lot of space

trunkswd
trunkswd (17 hours ago)

It is a nice feature to have. Crackdown 3 had two separate downloads and were kept separate in your list of games. One for the campaign and one for the multiplayer.

Hiku
Hiku (16 hours ago)

Yeah, I remember talking about this a while ago. Will be a nice feature to have for sure. After you're done with story mode you could delete the campaign and keep only the multiplayer, etc.

KratosLives
KratosLives (7 hours ago)

Come on people, no need for laziness. Just delete the game you aren't playing, only takes 5 minuted to reinstall.

VAMatt
VAMatt (14 hours ago)

I would think developers would mostly support this. You don't want gamers deleting your whole game when you could have them leaving half of it installed. Much more chance that they spend money in mtx, or decide not to sell the disk into the used games market. If I'm right, this could be a very helpful feature for storage space management. And, they must have a decent sense that devs will .make use of the feature, otherwise they wouldn't bother to create it or talk about it.

The Fury
The Fury (17 hours ago)

An extension of the current install the campaign first then the MP after right, just uninstall the MP/Campaign bit. A nice feature but I hope developers utilise it. For games like Cod I'm all for it, as having to install ALL of CoD MW just for Warzone is just annoying but for many games it might not or be feasible, fighters for example.

trunkswd
trunkswd (17 hours ago)

It only seems useful for games that have a campaign and multiplayer. But anyway to save space is nice.

Runa216
Runa216 (15 hours ago)

Just cut out all the online features in every game aside from Dark Souls/Demon's Souls! Save SO much room.

Runa216
Runa216 (15 hours ago)

Meant to be replying to the guy who mentioned the same feature on PS5...downvoted myself because I effed up.

ironmanDX
ironmanDX (7 hours ago)

&#128514;

KratosLives
KratosLives (7 hours ago)

ironmanDX
ironmanDX (7 hours ago)

Unless you have a digital edition or series s.

It's a useful feature.

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (5 hours ago)

Its a great feature for massive game that have various modes, such as campaign and MP.

EricHiggin
EricHiggin (8 hours ago)

So only uninstall once downloaded? Those who have poor internet would really like to be able to choose solo, multi, or both in the first place. Having to download 100GB to delete half immediately seems like a waste.

Airaku
Airaku (12 hours ago)

There's already a few select games out this gen that let you do select between just the multiplayer or single player portion. Not many support it though.

