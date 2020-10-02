Michael Pachter: Sony is in a Good Position to Buy Warner, Metal Gear Not Worth Much Without Kojima - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,277 Views
Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter speaking in an interview with GamingBolt says that Sony is in a good position to buy Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment if AT&T were willing to sell the division. If Sony is able to get the rights to Batman and Mortal Kombat it would fit well in Sony's first-party lineup, according to Pachter.
"Their acquisitions have been smaller, like Insomniac, and those are the kinds of acquisitions that I would expect," Pachter said. "I do think Sony is in a good position to buy Warner Bros. Interactive assets should they ever go on sale again.
"Depending on whether AT&T chooses to sell them, and how. If they just want to license their IP out, they will probably not go with exclusivity deals, because they won’t want the games limited to just one platform, but if they sell perpetual rights to Batman or Mortal Kombat, I think those assets would be pretty cool for Sony to fold into their lineup.
"They already did it with Spider-Man, so we know they would be interested in something like that. I really hadn’t considered this scenario, since we had heard WB was off the table, but now that Bethesda just got bought for $7.5 billion, you have to think AT&T are thinking, 'could we get $7 billion?'"
Pachter did add that Sony instead of acquiring studios could purchase the rights to a third-party IP such as Metal Gaer from Konami. However, that would not be worth it without Kojima.
"Well, Metal Gear without Kojima might not be worth very much, and Final Fantasy, when did the last one come out? 2016?" he said. "I’m not sure anyone really cares there, I think that that’s just a couple of million units we are talking about, that’s not a system seller.
"It probably is in Japan, but the Japanese aren’t buying Xbox, so Sony doesn’t really have to worry there, especially since all those Japanese games will be on PlayStation anyway, so Sony isn’t at risk of losing those titles."
"I don’t think those assets are worth much," he concluded.
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10. The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and November 19 in Europe and the rest of the world.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
21 Comments
Well, now we know that Sony is in an awful position to purchase Warner. Thank you Pachter.
What is this guy smoking?
The phantom cigar haha
Haha, that's a good one
We heard Warner pulled away deeming their gaming branch too valuable to sell. I feel like this guy isn't the best informed at times.
When has Pachter EVER been well informed?
I'm new here but soon realized his reputation in the industry. Yes, Final Fantasy sales numbers are not staggering but they have a big and dedicated fanbase and matters a lot to Japan, in which Sony is kind of losing ground with its censor policies where Nintendo looms. Also, Sony wouldn't like more superheroes, they've doubled down on Spider-Man heavily and, well, their relationship with Marvel is special in contrast to DC. Let alone the fact that Sony wouldn't easily afford a $2+ billion acquisition and WBIE isn't as close to Sony, hence such a buy wouldn't make much sense. At least he's right about Metal Gear series, but it's nothing new
He might be right. Metal Gear isn't worth much without Kojima. Fuck you, Konami.
I disagree with him Metal Gear it could be worth a lot to Sony. Especially if they can clean up the story. The thing is Sony will only get 1 chance to do it without Kojima. If they mess it up they wont get another chance.
Conversely, Kojima isn't worth much without Metal Gear.
@SanAndreasX Give him a bit more time. Death Stranding was his first steps after two decades working on just one IP and it wasn't even that bad.
Did he forget that MS was also interested in buying WB Games while they were in negotiations with Zenimax at the same time? If WB decides to that they do want to sell after seeing how much Zenimax was purchased for then it would be a bidding war between a handful of companies including Amazon so Sony would not be favorites.
Are we going back to hearing from Pachter all the time? I thought we left him behind when the PS3 and 360 died.
uhh, duhh. Of course MG isn't anything without Kojima, that goes entirely without saying from here to the grave Pachter, and even then Sony doesn't own Kojima's ass, so there was no point in even mentioning that.
His comments on Metal Gear / Kojima are blatantly obvious to anyone remotely familiar with the subject. That remark about Final Fantasy though is just... what? So a franchise that is one the biggest and most popular RPG series worldwide and arguably THE biggest name in the JRPG space, but yea, no one really cares about it. FF15 had its issues, sure, but even a 'bad' or 'subpar' FF is still an incredibly solid game by any other metric.
Kind of a strange take, Sony wasn't on the list of publisher who put in a bid on Warner according to insiders, and then AT&T decided not to sell them anyway. AT&T is not willing to sell the studios and IP's, so you'd be paying for the studios with no IP's and then trying to make a deal to get the DC, Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, Lord of the Rings, LEGO, etc. licenses from them individually. It'd probably cost more than the $7.5b MS spent on Zenimax just to acquire the studios and get the IP licenses for 10 years. I can't see Sony being willing to spend that much on WB Interactive, their most expensive acquisition ever was $3.4b in 1989, and that was for an entire movie production company, Columbia Pictures.