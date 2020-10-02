Michael Pachter: Sony is in a Good Position to Buy Warner, Metal Gear Not Worth Much Without Kojima - News

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter speaking in an interview with GamingBolt says that Sony is in a good position to buy Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment if AT&T were willing to sell the division. If Sony is able to get the rights to Batman and Mortal Kombat it would fit well in Sony's first-party lineup, according to Pachter.

"Their acquisitions have been smaller, like Insomniac, and those are the kinds of acquisitions that I would expect," Pachter said. "I do think Sony is in a good position to buy Warner Bros. Interactive assets should they ever go on sale again.

"Depending on whether AT&T chooses to sell them, and how. If they just want to license their IP out, they will probably not go with exclusivity deals, because they won’t want the games limited to just one platform, but if they sell perpetual rights to Batman or Mortal Kombat, I think those assets would be pretty cool for Sony to fold into their lineup.

"They already did it with Spider-Man, so we know they would be interested in something like that. I really hadn’t considered this scenario, since we had heard WB was off the table, but now that Bethesda just got bought for $7.5 billion, you have to think AT&T are thinking, 'could we get $7 billion?'"

Pachter did add that Sony instead of acquiring studios could purchase the rights to a third-party IP such as Metal Gaer from Konami. However, that would not be worth it without Kojima.

"Well, Metal Gear without Kojima might not be worth very much, and Final Fantasy, when did the last one come out? 2016?" he said. "I’m not sure anyone really cares there, I think that that’s just a couple of million units we are talking about, that’s not a system seller.

"It probably is in Japan, but the Japanese aren’t buying Xbox, so Sony doesn’t really have to worry there, especially since all those Japanese games will be on PlayStation anyway, so Sony isn’t at risk of losing those titles."

"I don’t think those assets are worth much," he concluded.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10. The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and November 19 in Europe and the rest of the world.

