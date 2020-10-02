Silent Hill 4: The Room Out Now for PC via GOG - News

Konami has released Silent Hill 4: The Room for PC via GOG for $9.99. The game first launched in 2004 for the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

A room full of nightmares….

Henry Townshend finds himself trapped in his apartment and the only escape is through a mysterious portal that leads to a horrifying alternate reality. With gruesome sights around every corner and his sanity being tested, he must find his way out of this nightmare. Enter The Room, a thrilling story in the most terrifying game series of all time.

Key Features:

A riveting Silent Hill adventure with shocking plot twists.

Silent Hill adventure with shocking plot twists. Fend off new monsters, including ghosts that defy physical reality.

Visual transitions between 1st and 3rd person gameplay modes—the first in the series.

Explore new environments, including an otherworldly forest and grisly prison.

