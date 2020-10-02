Wing of Darkness Launches in February for Switch, PS4 and PC - News

Publisher Clouded Leopard Entertainment and developer Production Exabilities announced the shooter, Wing of Darkness, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam worldwide on February 25, 2021 for $29.99 / 2,980 yen. It will support English, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, and Spanish subtitles, and Japanese audio.

Here is an overview of the game:

History

This project is a labor of love by a small, yet spirited team of game industry professionals whose vision is to deliver the highest-quality entertainment.

Production Exabilities’ debut release is a 3D shooter focusing on stunning visuals, with a moving musical score and story to match. The game is comprised of two elements: an exhilarating action segment, followed by a cutscene depicting the inner perspectives of the two main heroines.

This high-profile Japanese indie game, which has already garnered considerable attention at various gaming events, is finally ready for simultaneous worldwide release.

About the Game

Between high-octane action sequences and dramatic cutscenes, the Frauleins’ war unfolds…

In Wing of Darkness, you play as a Fraulein: a young woman battling against hostile invaders known as Blankers. The game is comprised of two elements: an exhilarating action segment, in which the player flies through beautifully rendered skies, shooting down enemies with a never-ending supply of ammunition, followed by a fully-voiced cutscene wherein the two main heroines act as the narrators, depicting the war from their perspectives.

Story

Young women prepare to take flight. For themselves, and for the whole world…

An unknown enemy, the Blankers, have completely changed the nature of combat. Now, war has become a game for the survival of mankind.

Nothing can defeat the Blankers except the Held System, a state-of-the-art weapon, and the Frauleins, the young women are uniquely disposed to using them.

This means that Frauleins are humanity’s last hope. They must be prepared to face their greatest fears as they take flight against the enemy.

If they don’t fight, mankind will be wiped out. But in doing so, the Frauleins will lose something very dear to them…

This is a story of what it means to truly be human, told through the eyes of two brave young warriors.

Action Sequences

Take to the skies as a Fraulein!

Simple Mechanics

Enjoy zipping through the sky in all directions with simple gameplay controls.

Unlimited Ammo

Ammunition replenishes itself gradually over time. Choose your weapon before each mission and experience the exhilaration of shooting down powerful enemies without any restrictions.

Fully Voiced Story

Cutscenes take place before and after the action sequences. The story is told in a reminiscent narrative that alternates between the perspectives of the two main heroines, Klara (voiced by Kiyono Yasuno) and Erika (voiced by Chihira Mochida).

Two Frauleins

The story begins when two young women from complete opposite backgrounds meet.

At first, they dislike each other, but they eventually grow to respect one another, coming together to fight against the unknown threat of the Blankers, as well as the mystery surrounding the Fraulein military program.

