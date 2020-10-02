Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift Launches in January for Switch, PS4 and PC - News

Publisher Clouded Leopard Entertainment and developer PrimaryOrbit announced the dungeon crawler fantasy RPG, Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam worldwide on January 28, 2021. It will support English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean subtitles, and Japanese audio.

View a showcase featuring Ayana Taketatsu, who plays the role of Märchen Forest's heroine, Mylne, and others. The opening movie of the game starts at 21:42:

Here is an overview of the game:

History

The creator of Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift, Shinano Ishiguro, first embarked on this solo project in 2015. Following its release on smartphone, as well as other platforms such as PC (Steam), the game soon gained attention for its unique style. Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift‘s evolution since then has been a direct result of its player community, as all updates and added content are based on fan requests.

To widen the game’s appeal and reach more players, Clouded Leopard Entertainment has teamed up with PrimaryOrbit in order to revamp Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift on a major scale. Visuals were among the many key elements enhanced for the ultimate player experience.

Voice actress Ayana Taketatsu plays Mylne, the heroine, breathing life and excitement into the game’s world, in addition to all-new translations provided by Clouded Leopard Entertainment. Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift can now be played by fans around the globe in Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, and English.

■ About the Game

Once upon a time, in a forest far, far away, there lived many mysterious beings…

This is the tale of a young girl’s adventure in that mystical forest she calls home.

Mylne, an apothecary, searches the Mysterious Forest for ingredients so that she can brew her potions. But things soon take a dramatic turn from simple errands—eventually, Mylne finds herself caught up in an unsolved mystery, requiring her to take on what lies in the Underground Ruins, deep beneath the forest.

This charming, dungeon crawler and fantasy RPG is an exciting adventure you won’t soon forget!

—Adventure awaits in the hunt for ingredients!

—Intense battles rage down in the dungeons!

Mylne, the Heroine and Forest Apothecary

Mylne is an apprentice apothecary who lives with her grandfather deep in the mysterious forest. Though not yet able to brew her own potions, she is a lively and popular figure among the other forest residents. The whereabouts of her parents is unknown, but Mylne doesn’t let it get her down. Her agility makes her a force to be reckoned with on the dungeon battlefields.

Opening Theme Song Performed by Ayana Taketatsu, Voice of Mylne

“Konomedoki,” Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift‘s opening theme song, also contains vocals by Ayana Taketatsu, voice of Mylne! The song’s music video was showcased for the first time ever on Clouded Leopard Entertainment III Start, a program by Clouded Leopard Entertainment, on October 2.

According to Ayana Taketatsu, it was one of the most difficult songs she has ever performed in her life, referring to the main character Mylne’s chorus line, which paints a more in-depth picture of the fantastical world of Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift.

Title: “Konomedoki”

“Konomedoki” Vocals: Mylne (voiced by Ayana Taketatsu)

Mylne (voiced by Ayana Taketatsu) Music: Junta

Junta Violin: Atsuki Yoshida

Atsuki Yoshida Lyrics: Shinano Ishiguro

Deluxe Figurine Included in Limited Edition Physical Edition

The limited edition physical edition of Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift contains a deluxe figurine of the game’s heroine Mylne sculpted by Art Presto’s Zero Studio popular artist, Noriyuki Yamaguchi. This figurine is a one-of-a-kind original created specifically for this release (limited quantities available).

