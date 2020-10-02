Xbox Series X and S Launch Title The Falconeer New Trailer Showcases Rival Factions - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Tomas Sala have released a new trailer for the open-world air combat RPG, The Falconeer, that showcases rival factions. The trailer is titled "The Free & The Fallen."

"I wanted the world of the Ursee to feel tangible, not just visually but with history and conflict you get to experience," said creator Tomas Sala. "It’s never immediately clear who is a good guy or a bad guy. I hope players get to experience The Falconeer as a journey of discovery, unlocking the secrets of The Great Ursee and its people as they play."

View the trailer below:

Here is information on the different factions:

The Great Ursee is a near-infinite body of water and home to the competing factions of The Falconeer. In the skies the rich and the powerful safeguard their assets aboard airships defended by mercenary Falconeers, while revolution and dissent brews among the downtrodden and poor on the waters below. Players will support their chosen faction from the back of a mighty warbird, flying missions that will shape the fate of The Great Ursee.

Pledge your allegiance:

The Northern Imperium – The greatest power on The Great Ursee, the Imperial throne commands the Northern Ursee with nobility, subterfuge, and manipulation as tools of power.

– The greatest power on The Great Ursee, the Imperial throne commands the Northern Ursee with nobility, subterfuge, and manipulation as tools of power. The Mancer Order – The master scholars of The Order control all access to technology across the Ursee, guiding the march of progress towards an unknown destination along “The Path.”

– The master scholars of The Order control all access to technology across the Ursee, guiding the march of progress towards an unknown destination along “The Path.” The Civilian Freehouses – A loosely aligned assemblage of independent communities united in defense of local trade and subject to the machinations of the Imperium and Mancer Order.

– A loosely aligned assemblage of independent communities united in defense of local trade and subject to the machinations of the Imperium and Mancer Order. The Freebooter Rebellion – Outcasts banished to the dark places of the Ursee, now returned from their exile with dark and ancient knowledge to wreak havoc on their long-time tormentors.

Here is an overview of the game:

From the clouds they dive, the screams of battle in their lungs…

Generations of poisonous decisions and treason swirl in the deep, as factions collide.

Become the Falconeer and soar through the skies aboard a devastatingly powerful Warbird. Uncover secrets lost to the sea as you join or oppose different factions and clans scattered throughout The Great Ursee. Take advantage of multiple Falconeer classes with individual stats, weapons and warbirds that can be upgraded through winning battles, completing quests, discovering secrets, or applying Mutagens or Chants. Use ocean thermals and energy to dive, dodge, barrel-roll, and twist to gain an advantage.

The Falconeer is an open-world air combat game, featuring fast, brutal aerial dogfights and deep exploration of an incredible fantasy open-world set not only above the clouds, but also amongst the waves and down through the sunken, ocean depths.

Key Features:

Explore and Fly – The Great Ursee is an ancient place, filled with beautifully detailed locations to find and explore, not only above the clouds, but also below the waves. Discover sparks of order and civilization as well as wild and dangerous coasts filled with treasure, pirates, lost technology and amazing creatures.

– The Great Ursee is an ancient place, filled with beautifully detailed locations to find and explore, not only above the clouds, but also below the waves. Discover sparks of order and civilization as well as wild and dangerous coasts filled with treasure, pirates, lost technology and amazing creatures. Fast, Brutal Dogfighting – Combat in the Falconeer is fast, brutal and devastating. The unique abilities of Warbirds allow for an unparalleled level of control and movability, creating epic fights with mounted enemies such as War Falcons, Weaver dragons, Mantarays and Razorbeetles.

– Combat in the Falconeer is fast, brutal and devastating. The unique abilities of Warbirds allow for an unparalleled level of control and movability, creating epic fights with mounted enemies such as War Falcons, Weaver dragons, Mantarays and Razorbeetles. Factions – The rich and powerful yield fleets of airships and Falconeers to protect their assets, while revolution and dissent are brewing among the downtrodden and poor. Join and support your faction, flying missions that may change the fate of your comrades as well as yourself.

– The rich and powerful yield fleets of airships and Falconeers to protect their assets, while revolution and dissent are brewing among the downtrodden and poor. Join and support your faction, flying missions that may change the fate of your comrades as well as yourself. Multiple Epic Storylines – Choose your unique character’s origin story, and build an unbreakable bond between player and bird, through one of multiple playable campaigns, encompassed by a world packed with side quests and free-flying exploration you won’t want to miss!

– Choose your unique character’s origin story, and build an unbreakable bond between player and bird, through one of multiple playable campaigns, encompassed by a world packed with side quests and free-flying exploration you won’t want to miss! Upgraded Wings – Purchase new weapons, armor, cosmetics, and mutagens to perfect your mount – whatever the cost.

The Falconeer will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 10.

