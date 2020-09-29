PS5 Launch Title Demons Souls Remake Digital Deluxe Edition Announced - News

/ 1,120 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer SIE Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games have announced the Digital Deluxe Edition for the PlayStation 5 launch title Demon’s Souls.

Read information on the Digital Deluxe Edition below:

The Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition, available to pre-order today at PlayStation Store for $89.99 / €99.99, includes the full game and additional in-game digital content to prepare you for the ultimate challenge, including:

Original Soundtrack

Legendary Hero Soul

Renowned Warrior Soul

Storied Warrior Soul

Red-Eye Knight Armor

Boletarian Royalty Armor

Ritual Blade

Hoplite Shield

Ring of Longevity

Preservation Grains

Phosphorescent Grains

Bearbug Grains

Large Hardstone Shard

Moonlightstone Shard

Pre-Order Bonus

Pre-order any edition of Demon’s Souls from PlayStation Store to receive the Reaper Scythe weapon, once wielded by sorcerers who commanded the spirits of the dead. The Reaper Scythe is a pole weapon with a curved blade on one end that is so sharp that they say it can sever your soul from your body. It can mow down many targets in a single blow, but is difficult to handle and requires both strength and dexterity to use.

Here is an overview of the game:

Entirely rebuilt from the ground up, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls.

From PlayStation Studios and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake introduces the horrors of a fog-laden, dark fantasy land to a whole new generation of gamers. Those who’ve faced its trials and tribulations before, can once again challenge the darkness in stunning visual quality with incredible performance.

In his quest for power, the 12th King of Boletaria, King Allant channeled the ancient Soul Arts, awakening a demon from the dawn of time itself, The Old One. With the summoning of The Old One, a colorless fog swept across the land, unleashing nightmarish creatures that hungered for human souls. Those whose souls were stripped from them, lost their minds—left only with the desire to attack the sane that remained.

Now, Boletaria is cut off from the outside world, and the knights who dare penetrate the deep fog to free the land from its plight, are never seen again. As a lone warrior who has braved the baneful fog, you must face the hardest of challenges to earn the title “Slayer of Demons” and send The Old One back to its slumber.

Key Features:

Discover Where the Journey Began – Experience the original brutal challenge, completely remade from the ground up. All presented in stunning visual quality with enhanced performance, this is the world of Boletaria as you have never seen it before.

– Experience the original brutal challenge, completely remade from the ground up. All presented in stunning visual quality with enhanced performance, this is the world of Boletaria as you have never seen it before. Become the Slayer of Demons – Venture to the northern kingdom of Boletaria—a once prosperous land of knights, now beset with unspeakable creatures and ravenous demons. Meet strange characters, unhinged and twisted by the world around them, and unravel the unsettling story of Demon’s Souls.

– Venture to the northern kingdom of Boletaria—a once prosperous land of knights, now beset with unspeakable creatures and ravenous demons. Meet strange characters, unhinged and twisted by the world around them, and unravel the unsettling story of Demon’s Souls. Master the Arts of Sorcery and War – Perfect and hone your skills in combat—know when to push forward and when to bide your time, as with each missed swing and careless mistake, you risk losing the very souls you’ve worked so hard to collect. The rewards for slaying the strongest foes are immense though, and death does not mean the end—it’s just another state of being.

– Perfect and hone your skills in combat—know when to push forward and when to bide your time, as with each missed swing and careless mistake, you risk losing the very souls you’ve worked so hard to collect. The rewards for slaying the strongest foes are immense though, and death does not mean the end—it’s just another state of being. Face the World’s Greatest Warriors – Face the world’s greatest warriors in ferocious player-versus-player combat—with online invasions adding to the danger of your quest. Or play cooperatively by summoning allies to aid in your fight against the demons.

PlayStation 5 Features:

Stunning Visuals – See the dark, gritty world of Demon’s Souls come to life on the PS5 console with beautifully enhanced visuals. Players can choose between two graphics modes while playing Demon’s Souls: 4K Mode (play in 4K resolution) and High Frame Rate Mode (play with a higher targeted frame rate.)

– See the dark, gritty world of Demon’s Souls come to life on the PS5 console with beautifully enhanced visuals. Players can choose between two graphics modes while playing Demon’s Souls: 4K Mode (play in 4K resolution) and High Frame Rate Mode (play with a higher targeted frame rate.) Fast Loading – Demon’s Souls is a game built for fast loading. Death is an inevitable part of your experience, but with fast loading, you’re able to get back into the action quickly.

– Demon’s Souls is a game built for fast loading. Death is an inevitable part of your experience, but with fast loading, you’re able to get back into the action quickly. Haptic Feedback – With haptics, the power of Demon’s Souls is in your hands, allowing you to feel the energy as you cast dark spells and bright miracles. Hold on tight as you experience the true power of terrifying bosses and demons, where clashes are enhanced by haptics technology.

– With haptics, the power of Demon’s Souls is in your hands, allowing you to feel the energy as you cast dark spells and bright miracles. Hold on tight as you experience the true power of terrifying bosses and demons, where clashes are enhanced by haptics technology. Tempest 3D AudioTech – Immersive 3D Audio brings the horrors that lurk around each corner of Demon’s Souls to life. Hear your enemies sneak up behind you, and pinpoint fireballs and arrows as they sail towards your head. 3D Audio immerses you in not just the gameplay, but enhances the world’s believability, along with your own fears and trepidations…

Demon’s Souls will launch for the PlayStation 5 on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and November 19 in Europe and the rest of the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles