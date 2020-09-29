Xbox Game Pass Adds Doom Eternal, Forza Motorsport 7, Brutal Legend, and More in October - News

/ 347 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced five more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in October. The list of games includes Doom Eternal, Forza Motorsport 7, Brutal Legend, Drake Hollow, and Ikenfell.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Doom Eternal (Android & Console) – October 1

One of the best shooters of 2020 is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Hell’s armies have invaded Earth and now you must become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power in Doom Eternal – the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. The only thing they fear… is you.

Drake Hollow (PC) ID@Xbox – October 1

Drake Hollow is a cooperative action village-building game set in The Hollow – a blighted mirror of our world – in which players build and defend villages of Drakes, the lovable, local vegetable folk. Whether solo or with friends, players follow the guidance of a mysterious crow to explore a dynamically generated world of islands trapped in poisonous aether and help the Drakes restore their camp.

Brütal Legend (Console) – October 8

Double Fine Productions cult classic action-comedy Brütal Legend is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Follow the unlikely adventure of Eddie Riggs, a humble roadie (voiced by Jack Black!) drawn into an alternate world of gnarly demons, fire-breathing beasts, and heavy metal music. Brütal Legend mixes hack and slash mayhem with huge strategy battles as Eddie and a band of stalwart heroes fight to free the world from a demonic overlord. Featuring a vibrant voice cast and cameo appearances from some of the world’s biggest rock musicians, Brütal Legend is a celebration of all things heavy and metal.

Forza Motorsport 7 (Android, Console & PC) – October 8

Experience the thrill of motorsport at the limit with the most comprehensive, beautiful, and authentic racing game ever made. Forza Motorsport 7 is where racers, drifters, drag racers, tuners, and creators come together in a community devoted to everything automotive. Drive the cars of your dreams, with more than 700 amazing vehicles to choose from including the largest collection of Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis ever. Challenge yourself across 30 famous destinations and 200 ribbons, where race conditions change every time you return to the track. Experience it all in gorgeous 60fps and native 4K resolution in HDR!

Ikenfell (Console & PC) ID@Xbox – October 8

A turn based-tactical RPG about a group of troublesome magic students. Use time-based combat mechanics to power your spells and block attacks, explore the twisted halls of a vast magic school, fight challenging monsters and bosses, find tons of hidden treasure, and uncover dark secrets never meant to be found.

In Case You Missed It:

Kathy Rain (PC) ID@Xbox

Set in the 90’s, Kathy Rain tells the story of a strong-willed journalism major who has to come to terms with her own troubled past as she investigates the mysterious death of her recently deceased grandfather.

Xbox Community Game Club

The Xbox Ambassadors have kicked off the Xbox Community Game Club, designed to play games as a community, share awesome in-game moments and discuss experiences you have in them. Think of it as a book club, powered by Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC. You don’t have to be an Ambassador to participate, just know you’ll already have some friends there excited about the months selected games to play there already! The October selection of games have been announced, so start your download queues!

DLC / Game Updates

Black Desert Succession Update (Console)

Succession skills are finally available on Black Desert! This update will bring you back to your roots by giving you powerful new skills focused on the original weapons of your class. The first four classes that will be granting Succession skills are Warrior, Ranger, Sorceress, and Berserker!

Gears Tactics (Console) Pre-Install now!

A fast-paced, turn-based strategy game from one of the most-acclaimed video game franchises – Gears of War. Outnumbered and fighting for survival, recruit and command your squad to hunt down an evil mastermind who makes monsters. Xbox Game Pass members can pre-install now to squad up on day one – November 10!

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) – World Update I: Japan Available Now

World Update I: Japan features an upgraded digital elevation map across the entire country, high-resolution 3D photogrammetry for six prominent Japanese cities, and six handcrafted local airports. The free update will also include a trio of exciting new Landing Challenges set at Japanese airports.

No Man’s Sky: Origins Update (Console & PC)

Update 3.0, Origins, dramatically expands the universe of No Man’s Sky. Explore a stranger, richer and more varied universe, with deeper planetary diversity, dramatic new terrain, a host of new creatures, new weather conditions, colossal buildings, and much more.

The Elder Scrolls Online: The Lost Treasures of Skyrim Event

Uncover relics and unlock bonus collectibles (including an incredible new house) for all The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor players during the Lost Treasures of Skyrim event!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

More Perks coming your way! Read below for more details, and don’t forget to claim them by going to your Perks gallery via your Xbox One console, Xbox App on Windows 10 PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.

Black Desert (Launched September 17; Not available in India, China)

The awakened Hashashin has joined the battlefield on Black Desert. Gear up with the Special Gift Bundle and embark on an adventure you have been truly longing for!

Funimation (Launched September 25; Available in US/CA/UK/IR)

Try Premium Plus for 2 months free, and you’ll get access to all of My Hero Academia, Black Clover, and tons more anime you’ve been missing. Ad-free, subs & dubs, Download to Go, and so much more!

Vigor (Launches September 30; Not available in Japan, South Korea)

Get into Vigor with the Armed Outlander Bundle. You should be ready to kickstart your post-war adventures with the provided munitions, and you can be certain that you’ll stand out between the so-called Raincoats with an exclusive outfit. In addition, there’s a hefty sum of Crowns to buy more cosmetics, affect the Encounters for everyone with the unique social boosters, or even buy a Battle Pass.

Phantasy Star Online 2 (Launches September 30; Not available in Japan, South Korea, Belgium, and Netherlands)

To commemorate the Episode 5 update for Phantasy Star Online 2, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can enjoy this Episode 5 Update Bonusconsisting of special items

Xbox Game Pass Quests

Complete dozens of September Quests before they disappear on October 4! Redeem points for more months of Xbox Game Pass memberships, Xbox gift cards and giveaway entries.

Here are a few for all Xbox Game Pass members:

Battletoads – Earn any 2 achievements for 75 points

– Earn any 2 achievements for 75 points Carrion – Earn any 2 achievements for 75 points

Check back for daily, weekly and monthly Quests on your console or Game Pass mobile app.

Leaving Soon

You know the drill with our library, we love to play them while they are here and this is your warning to finish up your game fast before they go! If you want to keep the fun going after they leave our library, remember you can buy the game and use your Xbox Game Pass membership discount to save up to 20%!

Leaving October 15

Felix the Reaper (Console & PC)

(Console & PC) Metro 2033 Redux (Console & PC)

(Console & PC) Minit (Console & PC)

(Console & PC) Saints Row IV Re-Elected (PC)

(PC) State of Mind (PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles