Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot A New Power Awakens - Part 2 DLC Launches This Fall

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 announced Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC will launch this fall for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The DLC features Golden Frieza as a boss and the return of the Frieza Force including the Ginyu Force. Goku and Vegeta through training on Beerus' world learn to transform into Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, while Frieza and the Frieza Force attack Earth.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

