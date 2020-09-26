Konami Announces Two Edens Zero Games - News

Konami has announced two games based on the Edens Zero Japanese science fiction manga.

The first game is a third-person action RPG for consoles and the second is a top-down action RPG for mobile devices. Exact platforms and release dates were not announced.

View the announcement trailer below:

