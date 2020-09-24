Microsoft Cuts Price of Xbox Series S in Japan by 3,000 Yen - News

When Microsoft unveiled the pricing of its next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the prices were labeled at "estimated retail price" leaving room for a possible price change. That has now happened in Japan for the Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series S was originally priced at 32,980 yen (~$342 USD) in Japan and now before pre-orders open up in the country it has been cut by 3,000 yen to 29,980 yen (~$312 USD).

The price of the Xbox Series X has remained unchanged at 49,980 yen (~$519 USD).

Really strange decision from Microsoft today to suddenly cut the price for Xbox Series S from 32,980 to 29,980 yen pre-release.



Now priced at the equivalent of US$312. https://t.co/BLFTteMtTP — Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) September 24, 2020

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

