NieR: Automata Ships Over 4.85 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

posted 52 minutes ago

Square Enix announced NieR: Automata has shipped over 4.85 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

The last milestone that was announced for the game was 4.5 million units in March, and four million in May 2019. The game is on track to surpass five million units sold by early 2021.

NieR: Automata is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

