Starstruck: Hands of Time Coming to PS4 in 2021

Developer Createdelic announced the genre-defying roleplaying rhythm adventure game, Starstruck: Hands of Time, will launch for the PlayStation 4 alongside the PC via Steam version in 2021. A demo is out now on Steam.

Starstruck: Hands of Time is a story-rich, genre-defying roleplaying rhythm adventure where you play guitar and explore a miniature diorama world as two guitarist claymation kids, and then help them progress by rampaging around their city as a giant destructive time-travelling hand. Race against time together as all three protagonists to rewrite history and defeat “The Mold.”

Save the World of 1000 Years Ago

In 30XX, Earth is no more. In its place, a repressed façade corrupted by a mysterious force called “The Mold” lingers. To save the world, a moon colonist travels back in time 1000 years to a pivotal moment in Earth’s history, armed only with their own hand, a charming spaceship computer, and the knowledge two children in this time period are critically important to Earth’s history.

Play Along to the Rhythm

Explore a miniature diorama world as Edwin and Dawn, two musical children whose stories are bound to the fate of the planet. Play guitar to a genre-spanning original soundtrack, from prog rock and metal to pop ballads, featuring live instrumentals and vocals. Strum along to their epic musical journey in a story about idolization and following your own path.

Lend a Helping Hand

Reach into the lives of Edwin and Dawn with a giant, rampaging human hand — your own! Stomp around their city as a giant disembodied hand, solving puzzles as the omnipresent moon colonist. Open new paths, remove obstacles, and change their world to save your own. Switch perspectives between all three protagonists to uncover the truth of what happened to Earth and change the future.

Key Features:

Fully supports use of keyboard, Xbox 360 controller, PS4 controller, Xbox One controller, or Switch Pro Controller

Choose between “Normal” and “Master” difficulties for the rhythm gameplay

Explore three intertwined adventures set in a charming diorama world, switching perspectives to solve puzzles and change the future

Rock out to an original soundtrack in rhythm-based gameplay combining multiple rhythm game mechanics

Play as a giant human hand in hectic action-puzzle gameplay, customizing the hand’s size and skin color

Original soundtrack by acclaimed composer Andrew Allanson features live instruments and vocals spanning many genres

