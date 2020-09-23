Bless Unleashed Launches October 22 for PS4 - News

Publishers Bandai Namco and Neowiz, and developer Round 8 Studio announced the action MMORPG, Bless Unleashed, will launch for the PlayStation 4 as a free-to-play title on October 22. The game launched for Xbox One in March and is coming to PC via Steam in early 2021.

Deluxe, Exalted, and Ultimate Founder’s Packs are also available for pre-order:

ULTIMATE FOUNDER’S PACK

Jump start your adventure with the Ultimate Founder’s Pack, filled with exclusive content and buffs, starting October 8!

14 Day Head Start Access

Exclusive Founder’s title “Pyreborn”

3 Epic Mounts - Ivory Unicorn, Ironclad Rhino, and Inferno Stallion

2 Epic Costume Sets - Gilded Enforcer and Crimson Slayer Epic Crimson Weapon Set

90 Day Valor Perks (Daily Lumena rewards and increased in-game buffs)

2,000 Lumena

2 Additional Character Slots

EXALTED FOUNDER’S PACK

Boost your Bless Unleashed experience with the Exalted Founder’s Pack starting October 12!

10 Day Head Start Access

Exclusive Founder’s title “Pyreborn”

2 Epic Mounts - Ivory Unicorn and Ironclad Rhino

Epic Gilded Enforcer Costume

30 Day Valor Perks (Daily Lumena rewards and increased in-game buffs)

1,000 Lumena

1 Additional Character Slot

DELUXE FOUNDER’S PACK

Kick start your journey with the Deluxe Founder’s Pack starting October 15!

7 Day Head Start Access Exclusive Founder’s title “Pyreborn” Epic Ivory Unicorn Mount 7 Day Valor Perks (Daily Lumena rewards and increased in-game buffs)



Here is an overview of the game:

Bless Unleashed takes place in the untamed world of Lumios and presents a rich backstory created with hardcore MMO players in mind. The game features deep combo-driven mechanics, player customization, along with cooperative (player-versus-enemy) and competitive (player-versus-player) multiplayer modes.

At launch, the land of Lumios featured 13 zones for players to explore and battle against countless foes within. There are seven powerful Field Bosses scattered across the wilds and 26 Elite Bosses who drop amazing rewards for heroes who can defeat them. Additionally, there are six unique Dungeons to explore, enabling players to truly feel the dangers of Lumios. Players may also engage in battle across eight Arena Challenges and eight Lairs belonging to powerful foes who eagerly wait to dispatch unprepared adventurers.

Developed using Unreal Engine 4, Bless Unleashed brings unparalleled visuals to a fully realized fantasy world, offering one of the most stunning MMORPGs developed specifically for console players. Players adventure across an open persistent world where mythical beasts roam the land and player-versus-player battles can take place at any time.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

