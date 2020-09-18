J.K. Rowling Not Directly Involved With Hogwarts Legacy - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developers Avalanche Software and Portkey Games this week announced Hogwarts Legacy for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in 2021.

In an FAQ released by the publisher, it was revealed Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is not directly involved with the game.

"J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World," reads the FAQ. "This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling."

"While Portkey Games are not direct adaptations of the books and films, the games are firmly rooted in the Harry Potter universe. While remaining true to J.K. Rowling’s original work, Portkey game developers chart new territory by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the wizarding world."

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world, single-player, action role-playing videogame (RPG) set in the 1800s wizarding world. The story has players experiencing life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world."

Here is an overview of the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic.

Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

