Xbox Series S Game Sizes to be Smaller Than Xbox Series X

Xbox director of program management Jason Ronald in an interview with IGN has stated game sizes will be smaller 30 percent smaller on the Xbox Series S than the Xbox Series X. This is good news as the Xbox Series S comes with a 512GB SSD, while the Xbox Series X comes with a 1TB SSD.

The smaller game sizes for the Xbox Series S is due to the console running games at 1440p or 1080p resolution, while the Xbox Series X will run games at 4K resolution.

"With a performance target of 1440p at 60 fps, our expectation is that developers will not ship their highest level mipmaps to Xbox Series S, which will reduce the size of the games," Ronald said. "Ultimately the controls in the developer's hands.

"We've had this technology for a while that allows developers to intelligently choose which assets to install on which device they're playing on. So the flexibility is in the developers’ hands to make sure the right assets are there."

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively. Pre-orders will begin on September 22.

