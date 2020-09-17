Rune Factory 5 Launches for Switch in 2021 - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous announced Rune Factory 5 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in spring 2021 and in the west in 2021.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A new stage, a new adventure… The curtain rises on the next chapter in the Rune Factory series.

Set off on a grand adventure in a fantasy world with the latest entry in the Rune Factory simulation RPG series. After losing their memory, the hero lands in a small town blessed by nature. There, they are recruited into a band of peacekeeping rangers, and their new life begins. In addition to their normal duties, the hero can farm the land, cast a line into the nearby river, and so much more! Team up with townsfolk to battle monsters and unleash powerful combination attacks—just one of the features new to the series. The stage is set, and the curtain rises on an exciting new adventure in Rune Factory 5!

Features:

Tame monsters or team up with townsfolk to explore a massive world.

Defend the frontier and support your community as a member of a peacekeeping ranger.

Unleash uniquely powerful combo attacks with your teammates.

Cultivate crops in the fields.

Find friendship, love, and family with a colorful cast of characters.

