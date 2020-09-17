Ori and the Will of the Wisps Out Now for Switch - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Moon Studios have released Ori and the Will of the Wisps for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $29.99. The Switch version runs at 60 frames per second. The game first launched for the Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on March 11.

From the creators of Ori and the Blind Forest comes the highly-anticipated sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter towering enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to discover Ori’s true destiny.

Immerse yourself in a hand-crafted narrative experience with deeply emotional storytelling, strikingly beautiful environments, and a stunning soundtrack.

Master new skills to guide Ori through a journey of untold danger using newly acquired spirit weapons, spells, and attacks. Utilize an all-new shard system to power-up Ori’s newfound abilities.

Face larger-than-life bosses and seek help from an expansive cast of new characters who will help you uncover Ori’s mysterious fate.

Race to the top of the leaderboards in the all-new Spirit Trials mode where players dash, burrow, grapple, and leap to high scores in unique speed-run challenges throughout the game.

