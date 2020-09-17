Nintendo 3DS Production has Ended - News

/ 227 Views

by, posted 58 minutes ago

Nintendo announced on its website they have officially ended production of the 3DS series of handhelds. The Nintendo 3DS launched in February 2011 in Japan and in March 2011 in the rest of the world.

Nintendo shipped 75.87 million 3DS units as of June 30, 2020, and in the quarter ending June 30, only 100,000 units were shipped. In the next quarter update from Nintendo, we will get the final shipment total for the handheld.

The 3DS will likely keep on selling a few thousand units per week and slowly shrink down over the rest of the year until there is no stock left available.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles