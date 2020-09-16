Halo Infinite at Launch Would Have Been Tremendous, But Not Reliant on AAA Exclusives, According to Xbox Spokeswoman - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 567 Views
The original plan from Microsoft was to launch the next entry in its flagship franchise, Halo Infinite, alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10. However, due to development issues the game has been delayed to 2021 to ensure it will be the best possible game.
Xbox Spokeswoman Cindy Walker in an interview with The New York Times said having Halo Infinite would have been "tremendous," however, the Xbox team isn't reliant on AAA exclusive to push console sales. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch with thousands of playable games at launch due to backward compatibility with the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox.
"Having Halo at our launch would have been tremendous," Walker. "[But] we are not reliant on massive exclusive titles to drive console adoption. Our players will have thousands of games from four generations of Xbox available to play on launch day."
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively.
10 Comments
"... we are not reliant on massive exclusive titles to drive console adoption..." Tell us something we don't know.
It is another of the "no news, news" section =p
"however, the Xbox team isn't reliant on AAA exclusive to push console sales" Do they know how business works?
They have the value prospect on their side, that will move consoles for sure. Not only is Series S likely to be the cheapest next-gen console by at least $100, but gamepass saves people a ton of money (you can buy every exclusive that is available on Series S/X release for a mere $10).
*meant to say play every exclusive, not buy
Well they have been not relying on AAA exclusive every since X360.
You don`t need to tell me MS haven`t been using AAA exclusives to push HW sales, we have been saying this ever since the late day of X360.
And that is MS biggest mistake this generation.
Considering how most non-Nintendo consoles have never really had any huge must-have titles at launch (except for the OXbox, which had Halo CE) yet did fine in spite of that. Halo Infinite getting pushed back is unlikely to hurt the Series X/S. (Had to delete and re-post because I forgot to say "at launch." My bad.)