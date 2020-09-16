Halo Infinite at Launch Would Have Been Tremendous, But Not Reliant on AAA Exclusives, According to Xbox Spokeswoman - News

The original plan from Microsoft was to launch the next entry in its flagship franchise, Halo Infinite, alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10. However, due to development issues the game has been delayed to 2021 to ensure it will be the best possible game.

Xbox Spokeswoman Cindy Walker in an interview with The New York Times said having Halo Infinite would have been "tremendous," however, the Xbox team isn't reliant on AAA exclusive to push console sales. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch with thousands of playable games at launch due to backward compatibility with the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox.

"Having Halo at our launch would have been tremendous," Walker. "[But] we are not reliant on massive exclusive titles to drive console adoption. Our players will have thousands of games from four generations of Xbox available to play on launch day."

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively.

