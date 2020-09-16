Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase Set for September 17 - News

Nintendo announced it will host the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase tomorrow, September 17 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST.

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase is a "series focused on titles from our development & publishing partners." Nintendo will share information on upcoming Nintendo Switch titles exclusively from its publishing partners.

You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

Tune in 9/17 at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase, featuring information on upcoming #NintendoSwitch titles exclusively from our publishing partners. pic.twitter.com/nidlz0AnWV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 16, 2020

