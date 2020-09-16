Embracer Group Acquires Vertigo Games - News

The parent company of THQ Nordic, Embracer Group, announced it has acquired Netherlands-based developer, Vertigo Games, for €50 million through its wholly-owned subsidiary Koch Media.

Vertigo Games develops, publishes, and distributes games exclusively for virtual reality. It is company behind Arizona Sunshine and the upcoming After the Fall.

"Since we decided to focus exclusively on VR gaming in 2013, we have experienced rapid growth with the release of global hit Arizona Sunshine, and we have our most ambitious project to date, After the Fall," said Richard Stitselaar, CEO of Vertigo Games."

"The VR gaming market seems to be on the edge of really taking off with the coming together of better, more accessible hardware and more and more high-quality content being released and announced. We believe that now is the time to accelerate and in Koch Media and Embracer we have found the perfect partner to do so together with."

Dr. Klemens Kundratitz, CEO at Koch Media added, "We have been monitoring the VR market over the past years very closely. We feel that now is the right time to extend our groups activities into this fast-growing market. I am sure that we are only at the beginning of the technological development of VR and what it offers players around the globe.

"We are delighted that with the acquisition of Vertigo Games, leading VR experts are joining our group. Together, we will push the boundaries of VR gaming even further, combining our strong global development and publishing network with their specialized VR games expertise."

