The Uncertain: Light at the End Launches October 8 for PC, in 2021 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One

META Publishing and developer New Game Order announced The Uncertain: Light at the End will launch for PC via Steam and GOG on October 8 for $14.99 / £11.39 / €12.49 with a 15 percent discount. It will also launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2021. A demo is available now on Steam.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Uncertain: Light at the End is a story-driven third-person science-fiction adventure set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has been replaced by machines. A young girl named Emily must survive as a lone outcast and unravel the mystery behind humanity’s disappearance, travelling through the abandoned world while pursued by the same machines which once served humankind.

Created by independent developer New Game Order (formerly ComonGames), The Uncertain: Light at the End presents an all-new adventure set in the universe established by 2016’s The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day, which has achieved more than 1,000 reviews and a Very Positive rating from the Steam community.

Key Features:

Welcome to a Lonely Earth – Jump into an all-new and original story, in a world inexplicably abandoned by humans and dominated by robots.

– Jump into an all-new and original story, in a world inexplicably abandoned by humans and dominated by robots. Discover Deep Lore and Embedded Storytelling – Learn about the past and present of a machine-dominated Earth world through exploration and interaction.

– Learn about the past and present of a machine-dominated Earth world through exploration and interaction. Explore an Abandoned World – Guide Emily through an empty and lonely city, filled with intricate details and hints at life before the disaster.

– Guide Emily through an empty and lonely city, filled with intricate details and hints at life before the disaster. Solve Entirely Unique Puzzles – Every puzzle in The Uncertain: Light at the End is a unique challenge with unique mechanics.

– Every puzzle in The Uncertain: Light at the End is a unique challenge with unique mechanics. Lose Yourself in Emily’s World – Immersive audio and a rich cinematic score bring The Uncertain’s lonely world to life.

