Sony to Use Air Freight to Ensure PS5 Supply Can Meet Demand

Sony will be using air freight to ship some of the PlayStation 5 units to ensure it can supply enough consoles to attempt to keep up with demand, according to Niko Partners senior video game analyst Daniel Ahmad who says the information comes from Delta Air Cargo head Jerry Tai. Air freight is faster than shipping the PS5 by sea, however, it is more expensive.
"Sony are using air freight to ensure that PS5 can meet demand / supply enough units," said Ahmad. "The company has booked 60 flights from October (Delta 747) to ship consoles to retailers. This supply is expected to last through the quarter Air freight is faster than sea, but more expensive.
"Just to clarify one point. I'm not 100% certain if this is 60 flights, or 60 aircraft. But it does sound like each flight will be full. [The] source for this is Delta Air Cargo head Jerry Tai."
The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020. While the price and launch date have yet to be announced, Sony is hosting a PS5 showcase this Wednesday, September 16.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Sony is looking to secure that 10 million bag. Meet that supply and demand Sony ;D!!
They had to do that with the PS3 launch as well. Shipping by boat is cheaper and more cost-effective. The pandemic of course has disrupted the shippingiindustry .
That's good news for consumers, get as many consoles in the consumer hands as they can, I still think launch day consoles will sell out quickly and shortages to be present through most of the holiday period.
Guaranteed PS5 shortage this holiday season. Why, I think you will see $450 price on Wednesday for digital edition.
Oh yes, the Sony PS5 will definitely sell out holiday season friend. I'm thinking Sony is more likely to do $400 for the digital and $500 for disc version. But Sony wants to be competitive with Microsoft Series X and Nintendo Switch, so they might actually do $450 for the disc version :)
$400 for digital PS5 is seeming more and more unlikely to me. Was already going to be selling at a pretty big loss at $400, now they'll have increased shipping costs adding to the price as well.
Possibly, but I doubt it will make a huge difference. PS5 will sell shit tons regardless.
More systems sold, more games sold, more subscriptions sold, more accessories sold
