Sony to Use Air Freight to Ensure PS5 Supply Can Meet Demand

Sony will be using air freight to ship some of the PlayStation 5 units to ensure it can supply enough consoles to attempt to keep up with demand, according to Niko Partners senior video game analyst Daniel Ahmad who says the information comes from Delta Air Cargo head Jerry Tai. Air freight is faster than shipping the PS5 by sea, however, it is more expensive.

"Sony are using air freight to ensure that PS5 can meet demand / supply enough units," said Ahmad. "The company has booked 60 flights from October (Delta 747) to ship consoles to retailers. This supply is expected to last through the quarter Air freight is faster than sea, but more expensive.

"Just to clarify one point. I'm not 100% certain if this is 60 flights, or 60 aircraft. But it does sound like each flight will be full. [The] source for this is Delta Air Cargo head Jerry Tai."

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020. While the price and launch date have yet to be announced, Sony is hosting a PS5 showcase this Wednesday, September 16.

