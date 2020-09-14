Halo 3: ODST for Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC Launches September 22 - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries announced Halo 3: ODST will launch for the PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection via Steam, Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass for PC on September 22.

Halo 3: ODST will officially arrive on PC as a part of the Master Chief Collection, on September 22nd. Suit up, strap in, and prepare to return to New Mombassa. pic.twitter.com/Jm6yAEczvw — Halo (@Halo) September 14, 2020

Here is a quick overview of the game:

Experience the events leading up to Halo 3 through the eyes of Orbital Drop Shock Troopers (ODST) as they search for clues leading to the whereabouts of their scattered squad and the motivations behind the Covenant’s invasion of New Mombasa.

