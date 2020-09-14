Eldest Souls Delayed to Fall - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher United Label and developer Fallen Flag Studio announced the pixel-art boss-rush game, Eldest Souls, has been delayed from summer 2020 to fall 2020. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Eldest Souls is a challenging, pixel-art boss-rush game.

The Old Gods have long been imprisoned. Humanity has prospered. Great Kingdoms have arisen from the now forsaken temples of worship. But no longer…

In their final act of revenge, the Old Gods have unleashed a great Desolation upon the world. Farmlands have turned to desert, rivers to dust.

The Great Crusade sent to slay the Imprisoned Gods once and for all, is all but vanished, and the human Kingdoms in disarray. A lone Warrior approaches the Citadel, ancient prison of the Gods. His objective is simple: slay them all.

In Eldest Souls, you will explore the vast, forgotten Citadel, in search of the Old Gods. The temple-prison will contain interesting NPC’s, exciting quests and dark mysteries. Encounters with the Old Gods will be…deadly. With fast-paced and challenging action combat, every moment counts. Yet fortune favors the bold and defeating the Old Gods may grant the player powers beyond mortal comprehension.

Key Features:

The Old Gods – Slaying Gods is no easy task. Prepare yourself to be overwhelmed by brutal, challenging encounters, in which Only the most unrelenting will make it through.

– Slaying Gods is no easy task. Prepare yourself to be overwhelmed by brutal, challenging encounters, in which Only the most unrelenting will make it through. Dying World – Explore and discover the mysterious, ancient Citadel. Prison of the Old Gods, this monument of the Human’s triumph has long be forgotten, and something dark has taken root deep within its mazes.

– Explore and discover the mysterious, ancient Citadel. Prison of the Old Gods, this monument of the Human’s triumph has long be forgotten, and something dark has taken root deep within its mazes. Progress and Adapt – Every encounter will the Old Gods will be a unique, new challenge. Claim their power, unlock various Talents and Abilities, and slay them all.

