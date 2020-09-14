Xbox Series S Won't be Holding Back the Next-Generation, According to Developer - News

After being rumored for around two years Microsoft finally announced its entry-level next-generation console, the Xbox Series S. It will launch alongside the premium-level next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, on November 10. It will retail at $200 lower than the premium console.

The lower specs of the Xbox Series S have worried some people the console would be holding back the next-generation of consoles in terms of visuals and game design. However, Co-owner and design lead at Team Blur Games Gavin Stevens via Twitter said this is not the case.

"Is the Series S going to hold back next-gen gaming?" asked Stevens before diving into why it isn't. "No, it’s not, and anybody with even a little experience will tell you as such. I’ll go into more detail below as to why that is, but the most important aspect is that this is NOT a last-gen console, I can’t stress that enough.

"If we were comparing this to an Xbox One S/Xbox One X, there would be issues of course. While you CAN make a product work on both new and old generation systems, it would require a lot more work and also limits what you can do from a gameplay standpoint a bit more."

"The CPU is listed as the same 8-core Zen 2 running at 3.6Ghz (3.4Ghz when you enable simultaneous multithreading)," he added. "For comparison, the XSX is running at 3.8Ghz/3.6GhzSMT. In the scheme of things, a 0.2Ghz drop is hardly anything to worry about.

"The slight drop in perf could be made up in other ways. For example, with a drop in [resolution], you also will likely drop your distance-based LOD, and this can include reducing physics calculations for foliage or objects too. There are a fair few ways to make this drop redundant.

"But in all honesty, CPU is usually second place to GPU in the power tug of war for any system. It’s likely that the system won’t even use most of its CPU power, as maxing out all 8 cores at full speed is a rarity. But, that’s a per-game basis.

"Next up is GPU, and this is likely the real confusing part of the whole system for a lot of people. I keep reading 'it’s slower than the One X,' and it drives me crazy, but it’s an understandable conclusion to make if you don’t understand the technology."

"Whatever the [Xbox Series X] can do, the [Xbox Series S] can do as well," said Stevens. "But what about the speed? Well, the Xbox Series S] is running with just 20CUs active, at a slower clock. Surely it can’t compete? Well, actually… Yes, it can. The [Xbox Series S] is targeting a vastly smaller resolution for one, around 1080p/1440p.

"One thing people never seem to understand is that the performance cost ALONE of drawing 4k is absolutely massive. For an example, the 6tf of GPU power in the original [Xbox One X] was needed to essentially lift titles into 4k from around 1080p on the 1.2tf original [Xbox One S].

"Yes, 4k rendering is expensive. It comes with a lot of trade-offs for decent [performance] and rarely do we get games on the current generation that are 4k/60. It’s a mammoth task in terms of raw GPU power and the games that push this are usually graphically simple in rendering."

"But a game that is targeting much lower resolution? Do the math. It requires MUCH less GPU power devoted to resolution alone. Of course rendering at a lower resolution will also mean other visual effects are cheaper to render, too."

Stevens goes into a lot of detail into why the Xbox Series S won't be holding back the next-generation of consoles. He does add it is possible ray tracing on games in the future will either have to tone it down on the Xbox Series S or be turned off completely. However, he sees games being developed for the Xbox Series X first, then the quality (resolution, framerate, and possibly more) getting lowered for the Xbox Series S.

