Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is a Dark Fantasy Metroidvania Game, Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Binary Haze Interactive and developers Live Wire and Adglobe have announced dark fantasy metroidvania game, Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, for consoles and PC via Steam. It will launch in Winter 2020. It will support English, Japanese, French, German, Spanish (Spain), Korean, Chinese (Simplified), Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), and Russian languages.

Explore a challenging supernatural world to haunting music by musical group Mili, whose credits include Goblin Slayer opening “Rightfully” and other anime franchises such as Ghost in the Shell. The group has created tracks for rhythm games enjoyed by millions, from “Chocological” and four others for Cytus to “Night Point Eight” and 18 more for Deemo.

Lily, the last surviving priestess in a land devastated by an endless and oppressive rain turning people undead, awakens in a church with no memory of recent events. As she explores beyond the relative safety of the sanctuary, Lily will summon the spirits of purified undead to protect her on a journey to find the source of the rain twisting her home into a haunted shadow of itself.

Established in June 2020, Binary Haze Interactive handles games with atmospheric settings from production to publication. Keisuke Okabe helms the story and game direction for the first of its three upcoming titles, Ender Lilies, a collaborative effort between Binary Haze Interactive’s sister companies Adglobe and Live Wire. The other two titles, under development by Adglobe’s teams in Tokyo, Osaka, and Montreal, will be revealed next year.

