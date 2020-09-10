The Survivalists is a Survival Crafting Game, Launches October 9 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher and developer Team17 announced the solo and co-operative survival and crafting game, The Survialists, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 9. The game is also "coming soon" to Apple Arcade. A demo is out now for Switch and PC.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A World of Adventure

The island is alive! Your newfound home will change with day/night cycles as you explore and uncover its secrets. Hunt (or be hunted by!) animals for food and an array of mythical enemies, who aren’t necessarily pleased to see you. Get quests from a Mysterious Stranger or find them washed up on the shore. Prepare to trek into a procedurally generated wilderness, with a variety of biomes, for an adventure that’s unique to every player.

Build Together, Survive Together

Finding the perils of island life too much or just looking to share your building expertise with friends? The Survivalists has you covered! Complete joint adventures, gain loot, trade and ultimately survive together and as you and up to three fellow castaways explore fantastical islands.

Monkey See, Monkey Do

If you’re in need of a builder, a lumberjack or even a soldier, the monkeys on the island can be tamed and trained to help you with everyday tasks or back you up on raids to a fanatic camp! The Mimic System means a wide variety of functions can be performed by your cheeky new friends, with monkey management becoming key to surviving the island’s challenges.

Get Crafty

The secret to survival is to make the most of the resources around you. Whether that’s piecing together a primitive axe to chop wood or mixing up a refreshing fruit smoothie to keep the hunger at bay, you can discover recipes and expand your options across food, item or structure crafting trees.

Run the Gauntlet

Looking for an epic sword to hang on your hut wall or want to lay waste to encroaching hostiles? What you seek could be in one of the many temples scattered around the island. However, getting your hands on the loot won’t be easy so any would-be raiders will need to prepare for their treasure hunting escapades.

Key Features:

Play Together and Survive – Up to four players can join forces to explore the world of The Survivalists, helping each other out to stay alive

– Up to four players can join forces to explore the world of The Survivalists, helping each other out to stay alive Get Crafty and Be Inventive – Various items great and small can be crafted, from weapons to tools and buildings to keep your crew sheltered

– Various items great and small can be crafted, from weapons to tools and buildings to keep your crew sheltered Automate with Monkeys – Enlist the help of monkeys for a number of tasks, including protecting your group and gathering resources

– Enlist the help of monkeys for a number of tasks, including protecting your group and gathering resources Curiosity is Rewarded – Players are encouraged to explore their surroundings, where they’ll encounter dangerous wildlife, mythical enemies, and tantalizing secrets.

