Maglam Lord is an Action RPG, Announced for Switch and PS4 - News

/ 170 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

D3 Publisher and developer Felistella have announced magic sword creation action RPG, Maglam Lord, for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan this winter. No word yet on a release in the west.

Here is an overview of the game:

Endangered demon lord species x marriage partner search = magic sword creation action RPG! A brand new game from a team of wonderful creators!

The protagonist made a name for himself / herself as the deadliest demon lord. But after waking up from a long sleep, he / she had somehow been designated an “endangered species”!? In Maglam Lord, aim for a complete recovery of yourself, and craft magic swords and fight alongside companions. To avoid extinction of your kind, you can also even look for a marriage partner in heroes and companions…? This is an exhilarating and brand-new action RPG with a world and scenario by Kei Miyakozuki, character design and illustration by Lack, and crafted by a team of wonderful creators.

Staff

Development: Felistella (Summon Night 5)

Felistella (Summon Night 5) World Setting and Scenario: Kei Miyakozuki (Summon Night series)

Kei Miyakozuki (Summon Night series) Character Design and Illustration: Lack (Fate/Grand Order‘s Okada Izou, etc.)

Lack (Fate/Grand Order‘s Okada Izou, etc.) Main Theme: Chiaki Fujita (Sing Like Talking) (“Hikari no Miyako” from Summon Night 2, “Spiral” from Spiral: Machi Koujou no Kiseki)

Chiaki Fujita (Sing Like Talking) (“Hikari no Miyako” from Summon Night 2, “Spiral” from Spiral: Machi Koujou no Kiseki) Sound: Puresound (Summon Night series, Metal Max series)

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles