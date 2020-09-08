Onee Chanbara Origin Headed West on October 14 for PS4 and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

D3 Publisher and developer Tamsoft announced Onee Chanbara Origin will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store and PC via Steam on October 14 in North America and Europe for $59.99 / €49.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Onee Chanbara Origin is a complete HD remake with all new art style graphics and optimized storytelling, combining both The Onechanbara and The Onechanbara 2 games, which were originally released for PlayStation 2 in 2004 and 2005. Now featuring all renewed main character designs, redesigned by main character Onechanbara series designer Katsumi Enami, Onee Chanbara Origin tells a new interpretation of the story of the two half-sisters, Aya and Saki, bound by mutual hatred and locked in a brutal fight to the death, eventually overcoming their cruel fate and fighting alongside one another to find their father in this high-speed action-adventure hack ‘n slash game series.

Onee Chanbara Origin follows the zombie-hunters, Aya and Saki’s fate into destroying each other and leads into the second of the series, The Onechanbara 2. After the sisters overcome their cruel fate in killing one another, they overcome their rivalry against one another and ally together to depart on their journey of finding their father, Oboro, after he leaves behind a message that names “Eva” as the mastermind behind his wife’s death and all of the chaos that ensued between the two sisters, including the vice that made Saki insane and hell-bent on avenging her mother. Little do they know they are coming even closer to the truth and their true enemy.

Play as a zombie hunter and battle through the stages with high-speed real-time swordplay, completing objectives and tasks while hacking and brawling through hordes of the Undead. Each character’s weapons become progressively covered in blood as players fight off zombies in gruesome detail. Occasionally, players may even transform into demons for short bursts of added power and energy with the downside cost of life energy. Each zombie hunter has her own unique abilities, and skillful play is rewarded for cooler combinations. Players can enjoy the game with full English voice-acting or play through with the original Japanese performances with English subtitles.

Key Features:

Cel shaded graphics reminiscent of Japanese animation.

Exhilarating feel from cutting down hordes of zombies with a katana.

Gore effects with decapitations, dismemberments, and even cutting torsos in half.

A novice-friendly system that allows combos to rack up just with simple tap of a button.

A system called the “Cool Combination” system for advanced players. This requires exact timing to connect combos but with an added bonus of massive flexibility. Provides enjoyment for players of all skill levels.

When blood splatters from enemies on to your character, you can change forms into “Berserk” or “Xtatic” to help you defeat powerful enemies like bosses.

