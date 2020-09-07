Spark the Electric Jester 2 Out Now for Xbox One - News

Developer Feperd Games announced the action platformer, Spark the Electric Jester 2 is now available for Xbox One via the Microsoft Store for $19.99. It first launched for PC via Steam in May 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Following right after the ending of the original Spark the Electric Jester, you’ll take control of Fark, now in the third dimension, in his quest to find out his true identity! Speed through several fast paced platforming stages, action packed bosses and fully animated cutscenes.

The story picks up right after the first ending of the original game and tells Fark’s story. The gameplay is a mix of action and platforming in a clever way, taking elements from many games of both genres, you are able to find powers that change the way you play, enjoy a great freedom of movement, discover many different ways to beat each stage and ways to do it faster. The same composers from the original game are back in full force, delivering a soundtrack that is better than ever.

Key Features:

High speed platforming!

With a lot of action on the side.

Fully animated cutscenes.

Platforming in the third dimension!

