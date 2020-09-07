ESRB Ratings Further Xbox Series S Speculation - News

/ 355 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

It has been long-rumored Microsoft plans to release two next-generation consoles, one that is a high-end console and a second that is an entry-level console. The high-end console, the Xbox Series X, was announced last December.

The entry-level console, the Xbox Series S, has yet to be announced, but evidence for it has popped up more than once. Photos of the new Xbox Series X controller in packaging were posted last month with the side of the box mentioning it supports the Xbox Series X|S. More recently The Verge senior editor Tom Warren revealed potential specs for the Xbox Series S.

There is now even more speculation and evidence for the Xbox Series S being a real console. Two upcoming AAA releases for 2020, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, have been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board.

The ratings have Xbox Series listed as a platform rather than Xbox Series X. It could be used as an umbrella term for Microsoft's next-generation consoles.

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles