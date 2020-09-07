System Shock Remake Gets Cyberspace Preview and The Art of Gore Dev Diary - News

Nightdive Studios has released a new alpha gameplay video for the System Shock remake, which takes a look at Cyberspace. Also released is The Art of Gore developer diary.

Here is an overview of the game:

After two decades, Nightdive Studios is rebooting and re-imagining the original System Shock. We will keep the new game true to the classic experience, keeping all the things you loved while giving today's gamers the modern look and feel expected from a AAA title.

With the help of members of the original team, including the original Voice Actor of SHODAN, Terri Brosius, Citadel Station has never been more immersive or terrifying!

You’re a renowned hacker, the most notorious cyberspace thief in the corporate world. Caught during a risky break-in, you become indentured to a greedy TriOptimum executive. After six months in a healing coma, you awaken to the twisted aftermath of a terrible disaster. Where are the surgeons? Why is the station in such disrepair? Slowly, the chilling realization that something is very wrong creeps over you. Once a prime corporate research facility, Citadel Station now teems with mindless cyborgs, robots and terribly mutated beings, all programmed to serve SHODAN, a ruthless A.I. There’s scarcely time to think before it unleashes the first terror…

System Shock is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A demo is available now for PC via Steam and GOG.

