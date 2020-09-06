FPS Ion Fury to Get Expansion Pack in 2021 - News

/ 84 Views

by, posted 27 minutes ago

Publishers 3D Realms and 1C Entertainment, and developer Voidpoint have announced the retro-style first-person shooter, Ion Fury, will be getting an expansion pack in 2021.

View the teaser trailer below:

Ion Fury is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, GOG, and 3D Realms.

Revealed at REALMS DEEP 2020:

Ion Fury Expansion Pack coming 2021https://t.co/AJFp4PxOUs@3DRealms @voidpnt @1C_Company — ION FURY IS AVAILABLE NOW! (@Bombshell_Game) September 6, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles